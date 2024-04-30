Annual report 2023 published

EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Cologne, April 30, 2024 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) today published its Annual Report 2023. The previously reported preliminary figures remained unchanged. The business volume increased to EUR 182.1 million in the financial year 2023 (previous year: EUR 145.8 million). Gross profit was in line with expectations at EUR 8.4 million. Earnings before taxes fell more sharply than expected to EUR 3.5 million, with the significant increase in other operating expenses having a noticeable impact here. The largest items here were legal consultancy costs (EUR 429 thousand), costs for auditors and tax consultants (EUR 411 thousand) and costs for the stock market listing (EUR 123 thousand). Interest expenses also increased significantly due to the general interest rate trend. Consolidated net income for the 2023 financial year amounted to EUR 1.7 million or EUR 0.14 per share. (previous year: EUR 5.4 million or EUR 0.45 / share). As a result of the developments in DF Group's market environment in 2023, the company's earnings and planning figures also had to be adjusted. Among other things, this led to the utilization of deferred taxes in the amount of EUR 1.1 million. According to the final figures, DF AG's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 41.9 million as of 31 December 2023. "The Board of Management expects the performance indicators of business volume, gross profit and earnings before taxes to increase in the lower double-digit percentage range in the current financial year 2024," says CEO Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand. "The past financial year has confirmed our resolve to press ahead with the development of DF Group's business areas with all our intensity, both in terms of sectors and geographies. In the coming years, we will tap new business areas from our own M&A activities and thus successively expand our field of activity". The auditor's certificate was issued without objections. The annual report can be viewed from today on our website at



About DF-Group DF Group is a specialist in foreign trade finance with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe regions. DF Group focuses on the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive experience, its strong network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers its customers the right product solution. Since 2023, DF Group has also been acting as an independent trader of agricultural products in the new Trading business area, while complying with the applicable compliance requirements.



