CTS EVENTIM: Tiktok And CTS EVENTIM Announce Global Ticketing Partnership (News With Additional Features)

TikTok and CTS EVENTIM announce

global ticketing partnership

The partnership will allow artists to promote their live dates in their TikTok videos and sell tickets through CTS EVENTIM. Fans will be able to discover and buy concert tickets directly from the artist's post. London/Hamburg, 30 April 2024: TikTok and CTS EVENTIM, the number one provider of ticketing and live entertainment services in Europe and number two in the world, are proud to announce a new partnership that will allow artists to boost their live ticket sales by connecting with millions of users on the platform. The new ticketing feature gives artists a powerful channel through which they can reach fans and market their live dates globally. When fans see an artist's video, they can easily discover tour dates and buy tickets through CTS EVENTIM from within the TikTok platform. Any Certified Artist on TikTok in one of the participating countries can use it to grow their audiences and build their careers. The feature is rolling out now for artists and music fans in Germany, with other markets to follow. Michael Kümmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead, TikTok, said : "We are very excited to launch this new partnership in Germany, where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market. We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future." Alexander Ruoff, COO, CTS EVENTIM: "As a partner to artists and concert promoters in Europe and globally, we're always looking for ways to enrich our services to them. Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform – so we're delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel." The new feature from TikTok and CTS EVENTIM is available now in Germany, with the rollout in other markets set to begin soon.

How It Works Creators can now select CTS EVENTIM under the“Add link” option before posting a video. They can then search for any event on CTS EVENTIM and select“Add to video” to add the link. Once creators share their video, TikTok users will see a“Get Tickets” button within the video description that directs them to CTS EVENTIM, where they can buy tickets.

About TikTok TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

