Polyu's Department Of Health Technology And Informatics Announces Three New Master's Degree Programs With Open Applications

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - The Department of Health Technology and Informatics (HTI) is currently introducing three new master's degree programmes: MSc in Medical Data Science (MSc MDS), Master of Medical Imaging (MMI), and Master of Medical Laboratory Science (MMLS). The first cohorts of students for these programmes will begin their study in September 2024.



HTI is a key component of the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). HTI has approximately 40 academic and teaching/clinical staff, 25 administrative/support personnel, 150 research students and staff, 250 postgraduate students, and 700 undergraduate students. The department specialises in two major healthcare disciplines: Medical Laboratory Science and Radiography. As a leading academic department in these professional disciplines, HTI is strongly committed to providing quality teaching and conducting impactful research. It offers academic programmes ranging from bachelor's to PhD degrees.



HTI provides two Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes: BSc (Hons) in Medical Laboratory Science and BSc (Hons) in Radiography. These popular programmes consistently rank within the top 5 at PolyU based on student entry qualifications. Graduates from these programmes can directly register with the respective regulatory boards of the Government and begin working in their professions immediately after graduation. HTI and its predecessors have been educating and training students in these two healthcare professions for over 45 years.



Established in 2005, HTI offers two Master of Science (MSc) programmes for graduates from its BSc programmes and other related BSc programmes: MSc in Medical Laboratory Science (MSc MLS) and MSc in Medical Imaging and Radiation Science (MSc MIRS). In 2020, HTI expanded its MSc offerings with the launch of the MSc programme in Medical Physics (MSc MP), which prepares graduates for roles as Medical Physicists in hospitals and related healthcare industries.



Medical Data Science (MDS), a new strategic area in HTI, is a multidisciplinary field that merges medicine, data science and computer science to analyse and interpret large volumes of medical data. With the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, genomics, and biomedical fields, there is a high demand for professionals with a strong background in medical data analytics.



The MMI and MMLS programmes aim to educate and train non-healthcare BSc holders through two-year full-time studies, enabling them to register with the respective regulatory boards as Diagnostic Radiographers and Medical Laboratory Technologists, respectively. Registered professionals are in high demand in these two professions.



