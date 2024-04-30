US shares start Monday’s session on positive note

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US stock market opened on a positive note, with stocks showing early gains. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 96 points, marking a decrease of 0.25 percent, as it reached 38,336 at 9:46 a.m. EDT. In contrast, the broader S&P 500 index rose by seven points, reflecting a 0.15 percent increase, reaching 5,107. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index saw a slight uptick of 14 points, or 0.1 percent, bringing it to 15,942.



Investor sentiment, as measured by the VIX volatility index, saw a slight increase of 1 percent to 15.16, indicating a modest rise in market uncertainty or "fear." Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a decrease of 0.56 percent, settling at 4.644 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of major currencies, saw a minor decline of 0.06 percent, reaching 105.87. Conversely, the euro saw a marginal increase of 0.03 percent, reaching USD1.0696 against the greenback.



Turning to commodities, precious metals experienced a decline, with gold slipping by 0.3 percent to USD2,331 per ounce, while silver also fell by 0.3 percent, reaching USD27.15 per ounce.



In the energy markets, oil prices witnessed losses, with the global benchmark Brent crude declining by 0.33 percent to USD87.92 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude trimming 0.4 percent to USD83.54 per barrel. These declines in oil prices may reflect ongoing concerns about global supply dynamics and demand uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

