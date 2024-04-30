Turkey to receive USD6.3B worth of financing from Islamic Development Bank

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's treasury and finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, announced that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has committed to providing USD6.3 billion in financing for development projects in Turkey. Simsek made this declaration while attending the bank's annual meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. During his address, Simsek emphasized the trust that international institutions have in Turkey's economic program, highlighting the significance of this substantial financial support from the IsDB.



Simsek also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Turkey and the IsDB, noting that the bank has been instrumental in providing financial assistance to Turkey since its establishment in 1975. Over the years, the IsDB has contributed a total of USD12.9 billion in financing to various projects in Turkey, underscoring the importance of this partnership in driving the country's development initiatives forward.



In addition to announcing the significant financing commitment, Simsek is scheduled to deliver a speech at the IsDB's annual meeting later on Monday. This opportunity will likely provide him with a platform to further discuss Turkey's economic priorities, as well as to express gratitude for the ongoing support from the IsDB.



Prior to Simsek's announcement, the IsDB had already demonstrated its commitment to Turkey's development by approving a €120 million fund (equivalent to USD128.6 million) for a highway project in the country. This approval further solidifies the IsDB's role as a key partner in Turkey's efforts to improve its infrastructure and promote economic growth.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108155103