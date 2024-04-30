Commodity market uncertainty persists amid Fed’s delay in interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Uncertainty lingered in commodity markets last week due to the Federal Reserve's delay in announcing interest rate cuts and concerns over climate conditions impacting prices.



Analysts suggest that worries about the Fed's limited options to tackle inflation have influenced asset prices, pushing back expectations for the first rate cut to the final quarter of the year.



US GDP data falling short of expectations, growing by only 1.6 percent, has raised worries about stagflation in the country.



Investors are closely watching the Fed's interest rate decisions and statements from Chairman Jerome Powell, anticipating their impact on commodity markets.



Precious metals experienced a downward trend, with gold prices declining as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased and demand for safe-haven assets decreased.



Last week, the prices of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium dropped by 2.3 percent, 5.2 percent, 2 percent, and 6.9 percent, respectively.



Trafigura, a Singaporean commodity trader, predicts that increased activity in sectors like electric vehicles, energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and automation could result in a demand surge of at least 10 million tons of copper over the next decade.



This anticipation of heightened copper demand continues to drive up prices, with copper seeing a 1.5 percent increase in pound price, along with rises in aluminum (3.7 percent), lead (0.3 percent), and nickel (1.1 percent), while zinc remained stable.



The pound price of copper surged to its highest level since April 2022, reaching USD4.58.

