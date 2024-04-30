Airports Across India On High Alert After Email From 'Terrorizers 111' Threatens To Unleash Bloodbath

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An alarming email purportedly from a group identifying as Terrorizers 111 has plunged 24 airports and terminals nationwide into a state of high alert. Security measures have been intensified, including anti-sabotage screening and reinforced security cordons. The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) have also been on edge at multiple locations following the threatening communication. The email, emanating from the address ..., was not only directed to airport authorities but also to the general manager of East Central Railways.

Leading cyber security and IT agencies have initiated efforts to trace the origin of the Gmail account, suspected to have been generated from the dark web and sent as a 'spoof'. Following the email's dispatch at 9:27 am on Monday, security and intelligence agencies across the nation swiftly mobilized.

Nagpur city police Commissioner Ravinder Singal and his team promptly arrived at the airport upon receiving alerts from the office of the senior airport director and chief operating officer of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, MA Abid Ruhi. Specialized bomb detection and disposal squads were deployed into action.

While specifically mentioning airports, the email stated: "We will ensure that blood will shatter (sic) everywhere, we want to cause as many fatalities as possible. The group, Terrorizers 111, is behind this massacre."

While airports were identified as potential terror targets in the email, it was also distributed to various other organizations including CISF, a bank, a business group, an Andaman-based holiday group, and others.

“I managed to place the bomb without anyone seeing me. Three improvised explosive devices were placed at a few 'airplanes' and they will 'detonate' in a few hours,” the email stated.

According to a senior security official, the email appeared more likely to be a prank than a genuine terror threat. Nevertheless, security measures were escalated, with comprehensive checks conducted by anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads throughout the airport premises and surrounding areas. No suspicious items have been found thus far at Nagpur airport.

Multiple security agencies including the Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad, state and central intelligence agencies, CISF, and other departments converged at the airport to execute security drills and review protocols for anti-sabotage measures.

A heightened state of alert will be maintained at airports in the coming days, as affirmed by a senior official.

Notably, the email was also sent to a prominent business group, a bank, a state NRI wing, a private airline company, and a newspaper publication. Similar emails were distributed to CISF units at Agartala, Gaya, Imphal, Srinagar, and Varanasi.