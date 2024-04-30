Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Donates Rs 50K To Youtuber Tackling Water Crisis In Mumbai Village (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Babil Khan is known for his humility and kindness; recently, he contributed Rs 50,000 to YouTuber Prem Kumar to address a water shortage in a Mumbai hamlet. After

contributing the money, the

'Qala'

actor stated that he did not require

any

recognition. He

also urged Kumar to keep up the excellent effort.

Babil Khan, last seen

in

'The Railway Men',

recently gave Rs 50,000 to Prem Kumar, also known as YouNick Viral Vlogs on Instagram and YouTube. The

funds would be utilised to address the water situation in Jawhar, Palghar district, 100 km from Mumbai.

In a viral video, Babil is seen

transfer

money to Kumar via phone.

“Mera naam likhne ki jarurat nahi hai, tu acha kaam kar raha hai (No need to mention my name,

you're

doing great work)",

is what Babil

said

after transferring the money.

Later, Kumar thanked Babil Khan in the comment section of the pap page. He

wrote,

"Dear Babil Khan, I

can't

thank you enough for your incredible support. Your

generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village. Your

donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your

kindness

is making

a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank

you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your

support gives us hope for a better tomorrow (sic)."







Babil's

sweet actions came just one day after he spoke about how his father, Irrfan Khan, taught him to

'be a warrior but engage with love and kindness'..

Irrfan's

fourth death anniversary occurred on April 29.



Babil Khan recently visited Darjeeling for a shoot. He

ran across a few admirers at one of the hill

station's

most popular cafés,

Glenary's. The

star met his admirers and then posed for photographs. Some

people praised him for his performance in

'The Railway Men'.

When

a fan informed Babil that his performance was the greatest, he

gave credit to

Kay Kay Menon. He

was also spotted embracing one of his admirers and then saying farewell before continuing to film. Babil

is reportedly collaborating with Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming project.