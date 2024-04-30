Karnataka: MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) Over Sex Scandal, Show Cause Notice Issued

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended by the party, with a show cause notice issued against him. The decision was made following allegations and controversies surrounding the circulation of explicit videos purportedly involving him. Prajwal has denied all the allegations, saying in a police complaint that the circulating videos have been doctored.

"We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed," JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda said.

On Monday, former chief minister and Prajwal's uncle HD Kumaraswamy revealed that the party had already decided to suspend his nephew. "A decision was already made. Tomorrow it is to be recommended at the core committee meeting in Hubballi. Because he is a Member of Parliament, it has to be done from Delhi," Kumaraswamy said.

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was filed against him on Sunday. The Karnataka government has also established a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which may visit Hassan - the constituency represented by Prajwal in Lok Sabha and where he is contesting again this time - today to investigate the allegations.

The videos surfaced a day after the Phase 2 voting last Friday, coinciding with the polling in Hassan. Subsequently, Prajwal departed for Germany on Saturday, and a day later, he lodged a police complaint, asserting that the clips were "doctored" and disseminated to "tarnish his image and poison voters' minds".

His father HD Revanna, an MLA, similarly accused political adversaries of fabricating a conspiracy using "old videos".

Responding to reports of his departure from the country amid ongoing investigations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Prajwal would be summoned back to India by the SIT.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary revealed that the pen drive she received contained hundreds of explicit videos, some allegedly featuring the sitting MP from Hassan.

The scandal has triggered Opposition criticism of the JD(S)'s alliance with the BJP, with the Congress singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite this, Kumaraswamy has distanced the BJP and PM Modi from the case, asserting that their coalition partner is not linked to the scandal.

The state BJP has distanced itself from the controversy, saying that it has no comments to offer regarding the SIT probe.

In addition to the sex scandal, Prajwal and his father are also facing accusations of sexually harassing their house help multiple times between 2019 and 2022.