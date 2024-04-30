Suniel Shetty Unveils First Look With Protective Gear From His 'Action' Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane 4', will next be seen in a thriller title.

On Tuesday, the first look of the actor from the project was revealed.

In the image, he can be seen sitting against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, dressed in an all-white heavy protective winter suit to combat the biting cold.

The yet-to-be-titled project is an action thriller in which the actor has performed the stunts himself.

Suniel also took to his Instagram and shared the first look, captioning it, "Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can't wait to get back into 'Action'."

The actor has partnered with Lionsgate for this project.

Meanwhile, he also has 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.