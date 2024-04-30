Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) Over Sexual Assault Video Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka MP and NDA candidate from Hassan constituency Prajwal Revanna, who is an alleged accused of sexual assault video case, has been suspended from Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday. The decision was taken in JDS core committee meeting held in Hubbali(S) core committee president GT Devegowda welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against Prajwal in the sexual harassment allegations case.

“We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed,” said Devegowda.

