Bridge India And LID Publishing Announce The Creation Of A New Book Publishing Imprint

(MENAFN- Pressat) Bridge India and LID Publishing will collaborate to launch a new book imprint that will develop and publish books about India. The new imprint is planning to release its first books in Spring 2025, but is already seeking authors and projects for the imprint.

At a time when India is expanding its presence and influence in the global economy and society, the imprint will provide a timely source of knowledge and information about modern-day India. The imprint intends to publish a broad spectrum of non-fiction books about the country (business, society, history, culture, lifestyle) to cover and reflect the complexity and diversity of India today.

Bridge India is a progressive, non-profit think tank based in London that is dedicated to discourse on public policy and to helping India-watchers understand India better.

Its Founder, Pratik Dattani, comments: “India's rising stature as a global economic and cultural power provides fertile ground for stories that are worth telling. India is so diverse that everything about the country, and its exact opposite, can be true at the same time. We're delighted to be partnering with LID Publishing to help bring this nuance and complexity to a global audience.”

LID is an award-winning international publishing company based in London, which focuses on non-fiction publications. It has partnerships already established with institutions such as the London School of Economics and Duke University.

Martin Liu, the COO and Publisher of LID, comments: “Through this exciting partnership with Bridge India, we hope to bring to the international stage exciting and valuable books about India and the authors behind them. By combining Bridge India's extensive knowledge and network with LID's publishing services and experience, I believe we have an excellent foundation to develop books and authors that can play a significant role in helping the world to understand India better.”

An editorial board has been formed for the imprint to develop the overall editorial strategy and to discuss and agree on book projects to be undertaken. The initial members of this board are: Pratik Dattani, Martin Liu and Sangeeta Waldron.

