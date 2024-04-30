Military helicopter collides in northern Colombia

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in northern Colombia as a military helicopter crashed, claiming the lives of nine members of the Colombian armed forces. The MI-17 helicopter, of Russian make, went down while en route to deliver supplies to soldiers stationed in the municipality of Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolivar Department, on the Caribbean coast.



The region where the crash occurred has witnessed recent clashes between the National Liberation Army guerrilla group and the notorious drug trafficking organization known as the Gulf Clan. With an estimated 6,000 armed members, the Gulf Clan holds significant influence in Colombia's criminal landscape.



The helicopter's sudden loss of contact prompted an immediate search and rescue operation, highlighting the inherent risks faced by military personnel operating in conflict-affected areas.



While initial reports suggest the crash was accidental, speculation abounds regarding possible technical malfunctions.



Concerns over maintenance issues plaguing Colombia's fleet of MI-17 helicopters have surfaced in the aftermath of the crash. Many of these helicopters have surpassed their designated flight limits, necessitating urgent maintenance to ensure operational safety. However, maintenance efforts have been hampered by logistical challenges, including delays in payment due to Western sanctions on Russia.



In response to the maintenance dilemma, the Russian government reportedly extended offers to the Colombian Defense Ministry in 2023 to facilitate ongoing maintenance of the MI-17 helicopters. Despite these diplomatic efforts, the crash underscores the critical need for sustained maintenance and logistical support to safeguard the lives of military personnel engaged in operations across Colombia's volatile regions.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108154932