Russia Employs Cluster-Charged Iskander For Odesa Strike - Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces hit a crowded seaside area of Odesa with an Iskander missile armed with a cluster warhead.

That's according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center at Defense Forces South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, commenting on yesterday's deadly strike.

"All details are being clarified. Tentatively, it was a cluster-charged Iskander, but until all the examinations are completed, I can't confirm this for sure. However, most of the holes in buildings' walls had striking elements in them while detonation was aerial," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, the weapon used is designed to engage manpower clusters.

"However, for Russians, Odesa residents strolling along the "health route" are apparently military manpower. They exposed themselves as real terrorists," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday afternoon, Russia launched a missile strike targeting Odesa. Five people were killed. Eight residents remain in serious condition, four of them, including a toddler, 4, are fighting for their lives.

Other 23 injured civilians are also undergoing treatment in hospitals.