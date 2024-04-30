Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibit Returns To Msheireb Showcasing 15 Vintage Cars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Baraha Luxury Classic Cars exhibition opened yesterday at Msheireb Downtown Doha, featuring 15 classic cars, some dating back to the 1930s.

Running until May 3, the five-day event is open from 10am to10pm. The opening ceremony was led by Msheireb Properties CEO, Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, accompanied by officials from the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association and other dignitaries.

The exhibition's centrepiece is the 1957 Red Chevrolet Corvette, boasting a horsepower of 270 and a 4.6lt V8 engine. Other vintage cars on display include the 1940 Buick Century 61C, 1951 Jaguar Mark II, 1938 BMW 327, 1954 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster, 1955 Ford Thunderbird, 1958 Chevrolet Apache 31 Cameo, 1956 MErcedes Benz 220A Ponton, 1962 Studebaker GT Hawk, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1970 Maserati Ghibli Coupe 4.7L, 1967 Jaguar MK II 3.4 Saloon, 1975 Rolls-Royce Corniche Silver Shadow, 1991 Rolls-Royce Corniche, and 1969 Mercedes 220 SE.

In his speech, Engr. Al Kuwari, said:“The Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition represents one of the most vital events, providing great value to its attendees by showcasing an important era in Qatar's history, which witnessed significant development across all fields to which these cars contributed.”

He also highlighted Msheireb Downtown Doha's prime location, which seamlessly blends heritage with modernity.

Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, Board member and Secretary, Engr. Abdullatif Ali Alyafei, said:“We are delighted with the success of the second edition of the Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition. The association was keen on selecting vehicles that reflect Msheireb during the 60s and 70s, and we are proud of the fruitful cooperation with Msheireb Properties in organising this exceptional event.”

Meanwhile, Board Member of the association Tarik Al Jaidah underscored the association's dedication to upholding the exhibition's international standards:“The association succeeded in making the Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition a unique tourist attraction, and the process of selecting the participating vehicles reflects its magnitude and value as a community heritage passed down through generations.”

Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association Chairman of the Board of Directors, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, earlier highlighted the significance of the exhibition, stressing that the event is rapidly growing and establishing itself as a crucial heritage and cultural event that needs to be preserved and supported for its continued progress, both locally and internationally.

A similar exhibit is also being held annually in The Pearl-Qatar called the“Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition” wherein around 40 to 50 vintage cars are being displayed during the last quarter of the year.