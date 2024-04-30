Gunman Kills Six In Attack On Afghan Mosque: Govt Spokesman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kabul: A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that on Monday around 9pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.

While no group has yet claimed the attack, the regional chapter of Islamic State (IS) is the largest security threat in Afghanistan and has frequently targeted Shiite communities.