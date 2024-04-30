Mol Organises Risk Management Training Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, (MoL) represented by the Planning, Quality, and Innovation Department, organised a specialised training session on risk management, with the participation of thirty-five male and female employees from the Ministry, with the aim of achieving strategic objectives and promoting continued excellence in the Ministry's performance.

This training session is part of the Ministry's efforts to develop human resources and enhance employees' awareness and skills in risk management in the context of administrative work, focusing on analysing, monitoring, and evaluating risks and identifying effective procedures for decision-making processes and strategic planning to address them.