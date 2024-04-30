EAA Foundation, UNHCR Partner To Enroll More Out Of School Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and global development organisation Education Above All (EAA) Foundation have signed a new five-year agreement aimed at addressing the global challenge of out of school children (OOSC), including refugees, internally displaced persons and host community children.

The new agreement builds on the success of enrolling more than 1.6 million OOSC in 14 countries globally since 2012.

The strategic partnership agreement signed in Doha by UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi and EAA Foundation CEO, Fahad Al Sulaiti will focus on supporting, promoting, and protecting the right to education for children and youth, especially in conflict affected countries. The partnership will expand access to quality education for many more vulnerable children worldwide. This initiative aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for inclusive and quality education for all by 2030.

“There are more than seven million refugee children currently out of school who will be left behind if they do not have access to education,” said UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi.“This is why Education Above All Foundation's ongoing commitment to education is so critical to ensure the right to education for all children forced to flee. Together, we are opening doors to new opportunities and brighter futures for refugee children.”

Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of EAA Foundation, stated,“The alliance between UNHCR and EAA Foundation is testament to the power of strong partnerships. Together, we have achieved remarkable results. Education knows no boundaries; it is key to unlocking potential and shaping brighter futures for all. Through our joint efforts, we are working to create a world where equality and opportunity in education are more readily available; enriching lives and transforming communities.”