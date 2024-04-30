Minister Of Environment Receives Singaporean Official

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie today met with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment of the Republic of Singapore H E Stanley Loh. The meeting discussed a number of topics of mutual interest with regards to sustainable development, protecting the environment, and climate change issues.

