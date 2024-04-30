Military Secondary School Marks 4Th Cohort Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Military Secondary School celebrated the graduation of its fourth cohort, under the auspices and presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of a number of senior officer commanders in the armed forces and the students' parents.

During the period of their study, the graduates received training and military and cognitive skills, which qualify them to work in various circumstances.

During the ceremony, Acting Commander of the Military Secondary School Colonel Salem Masoud Al Hababi delivered a speech in which he thanked the training and teaching staff for their efforts and urged the graduates to continue their perseverance in their future careers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H E the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs honoured the outstanding students.