Awqaf Ministry Launches Project To Build Islamic Education Centre For Girls In Al Waab

Doha, Qatar: General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched a project to build an Islamic education centre with a capacity of 750 female students in Al Waab.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem laid the foundation stone of the project in a ceremony held yesterday.

The project 'Moza Bint Mohammed Quran and Da'awa Center' is one of the most important landmarks of the endowment for holy Quran and preaching in the country.

The new centre, in an area of 24,800 sqm, will have 50 classrooms, and 42 administrative offices with a capacity of 200 female employees, in addition to a theatre, multi-purpose halls, a sports club, and 306 parking lots on an area of 18,750 sqm.

The centre contains five sections that reflect its various activities and programmes, which are the main headquarters of the Quran and Da'wah Center, the conference centre and multi-purpose halls, the Holy Quran teaching centre, the activities and programmes centre, and the sports and health club area.

Addressing the event, Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani expressed his great pleasure in laying the foundation stone for the centre.

He said that the design of the centre combines authenticity and modernity, to link the legacy of the ancestors with the aspirations of the grandchildren, and achieve the endowment's vision.

Sheikh Khalid said that the centre comes to celebrate Qatar and its leadership who have contributed to supporting the status of women and their societal role, taking into account the Islamic and Arab heritage of Qatar.

The design of the centre is inspired by Sidr flower and will be a landmark and a cultural edifice emanating from the local environment, as well as a forum for women to learn and teach, and various advocacy, sports and cultural activities.

The centre is considered one of the most prominent projects of the Endowment Fund for the Service of the Quran and Sunnah, run by the General Directorate of Endowments.

The design connects the building's external courtyards with the internal spaces and the main courtyard is connected to a pedestrian ramp that reaches the internal spaces on the first floor, and from there to the events section, which contains a theatre that can accommodate four hundred people with a reception hall for VIP visitors, in addition to a multi-use hall that can also accommodate four hundred people.