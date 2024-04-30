Brandtrends Group Reveals Major Enhancement To Its Global IP Tracker

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) BrandTrends Group reveals major enhancements to Its global IP tracker-Revolutionizing market research in Licensing with generative-AI and new KPI's

New generative-AI powered LicensingSelector Tool Among Updates Designed to Empower Brands with Deeper Consumer Insights

Dubai, UAE, 30th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a significant leap forward for market research technology, BrandTrends Group, a pioneer in international marketing research specializing in intellectual property (IP) performance, today announced major enhancements to its Global IP Tracker.

These updates include the introduction of the innovative LicensingSelector tool and advanced analytical features, setting new benchmarks for strategic decision-making in licensing and consumer behavior analysis.

Key Enhancements:



LicensingSelector tool : This AI-powered tool marks a pivotal advancement in how brands strategize their licensing. By analyzing massive data sets, LicensingSelector () offers insights that pinpoint which character integrations can significantly boost product appeal and consumer purchase behavior across various categories, including toys, apparel, and food & beverages. Visit .

Power of Licensing report :“Our Power of Licensing report delves deep into the actual impact of integrating famous characters and franchises into consumer products,” says Philippe Guinaudeau, CEO of BrandTrends Group.“This report critically assesses whether these well-known entities are driving sales up and how they influence consumer perceptions at the point of purchase. It's crucial for brands to understand not just the appeal but the real market performance of these character-driven products.”

Net Promoter Score (NPS) : The well-known NPS feature extends beyond traditional metrics to offer a comprehensive view of brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.“Integrating enhanced NPS with our proprietary Brand Popularity Index and Consumer Demand Gap analytics allows us to provide a full spectrum analysis of brand health and customer loyalty,” Guinaudeau explains. Enhancing brand performance with novelty insights : This update introduces advanced metrics for assessing the impact of brand innovations on market presence and consumer engagement.“We empower brands to not only track the efficacy of their novel strategies but also to benchmark these against the broader industry, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve,” adds Guinaudeau.

These enhancements are part of BrandTrends Group's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide actionable insights that drive client success in the dynamic world of market research.

“With each innovation, we push the boundaries of what's possible in market research, ensuring our clients not only keep pace with industry trends but lead them,” states Guinaudeau.“Our ongoing investment in advanced technologies like AI and comprehensive metrics reflects our dedication to empowering brands to excel globally.”

For a detailed exploration of how these enhancements can benefit your brand strategy, or to schedule a demonstration, contact your BrandTrends Group representative or visit .

ABOUT BRANDTRENDS GROUP

The BrandTrends Group is a unique, multi-country provider of marketing research, focusing on brand, lifestyle, consumer behavioral and attitudinal trends, with a particular focus on children, youth, and families.

Their experienced researchers and analysts are renowned in the industry for their expertise in monitoring brand performances, consumer attitudes and behaviors across up to 53 markets annually, making them a reliable and respected authority in the field. One of their most interesting value points is their ability to look at facts from a different perspective, providing a unique reading of the true trends in the market.

Their proprietary analytics, such as the Brand Popularity Index and Consumer Demand Gap, coupled with high-quality and accurate data enable clients to identify the best opportunities in retail activation, competitive environments, and brand line equity and design.

As a respected and trusted leader in their field, they work with renowned global companies across a variety of industries, including consumer package goods corporations, entertainment studios, retailers, and industry bodies.

To learn more, visit .