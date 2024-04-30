General Staff: 115 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 5 missile attacks, 47 air strikes, and 90 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The attacks resulted in significant damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Usok in the Sumy region; Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha, Borova in the Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv; Stelmakhivka and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Torske, Semenivka, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Arkhanhelske, Kalynove, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Novopokrovske, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Oleksandropil, Makarivka, Staromayorske, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykhailivka, Lvov, Krynky, and Kizomys in the Kherson region.

More than 110 towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, and continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks near Berestove and Novoserhiivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, 13 enemy attacks, supported by aircraft, were repelled in the Tverdokhlibove are, Nevske and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and south of Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the Bilohorivka area of the

Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka, Orlivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to dislodge Ukrainian from their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 20 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the vicinity of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the enemy made three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck five enemy personnel concentration areas.

Ukrainian missile troops destroyed one enemy manpower cluster and two radar stations.