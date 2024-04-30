India On Report Identifying R&AW Official In Pannun Assassination Case: 'Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated Claims'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In response to White House statement calling the reported involvement of Indian intelligence in assassination plots 'a serious matter', MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said,“The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter. There is an ongoing investigation of the High-Level Committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others. Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful.”(More to come)
