ISX Financial EU PLC Announces Record-Breaking Q1 2024 Earnings

ISX Financial EU PLC ("ISX Plc"), is pleased to present its earnings for Q1 2024. Building on the back of a record Q4 23, ISX Plc is pleased to have delivered yet another record breaking quarter, marking a continuation of its upward trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in both 'banktech' and payment sectors.

Robust Growth: The numbers speak volumes about ISX Plc's performance. ISX Plc's revenues soared to EUR13.4 million, marking an extraordinary 85% year-over-year increase.

Financial Strength: Maintaining a solid financial foundation is crucial for long-term success. With an EBITDA margin of 55%, ISX Plc demonstrates resilience and stability in the market.

Innovation Focus: Innovation is at the core of everything ISX Plc does. The commitment by ISX Plc to staying ahead of the curve is reflected in its investment of EUR0.6 million in Research and Development during Q1. These investments fuel the development of customer-centric solutions and position ISX Plc as a pioneer in technological advancements within the industry.

ISX Financial EU Plc, CFO, Ajay Treon, "This quarter's results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We remain committed to delivering value to our clients and stakeholders while driving innovation in the financial sector."

Future Outlook: As ISX Plc looks towards the future, its sights are set on even greater achievements. In 2024, ISX Plc aims to surpass EUR45 million in revenue while maintaining a robust EBITDA/profitability margin within the 25-35% range.

"We anticipate continued, stable growth across the year, as we aim towards our EUR45m annual revenue target. ISX Plc is also in beta release for some exciting new products, that will further drive revenue growth and customer acquisition." said ISX Financial EU Plc CEO, Nikogiannis Karantzis, "Strong results in 1H 2024 will underpin a possible listing event later during the year."

You can view the full ISX Financial EU PLC Q1 2024 earnings through the link below:

Media Relations
E: ...
T: +35722015740