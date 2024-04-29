Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) March Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
IONIC TECHNOLOGIES, BELFAST (100% IONICRE)
- Commencement of Magnet Rare Earth Oxide Production at Belfast Demonstration Facility with continuous operation;
- Strong progression towards Commercial Partnerships with Demonstration Plant production schedule now full through to Q3 2025;
- Production of high purity Terbium Oxide boosting collaboration with LCM and Ford;
- First ASX Rare Earth Oxide Producer from recycled wind turbines;
MAKUUTU HEAVY RARE EARTHS PROJECT, UGANDA (60% IONICRE)
- First Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) produced at Makuutu Demonstration Plant;
- Large Scale Mining Licence (LML) 00334 awarded by the Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development for Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project;
- Award of LML brings on further supply chain and off-taker engagement;
- Strategic increase in ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, with IonicRE shareholders approving terms to move to 94% interest;
- Makuutu Exploration Target was upgraded with a 40% increased announced;
- Phase 5 infill and extensional drilling on Retention Licence (RL) 00007 returned clay bearing rare earth assays above MRE cut-off on 125 of 128 holes drilled; and
CORPORATE
- Mr Brett Lynch appointed as Executive Chairman to oversee strategic direction.
This report includes development activities at the Company's 100% owned magnet recycling subsidiary in the UK, Ionic Technologies International Limited ("Ionic Technologies") and at the 60% owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.
*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Tim HarrisonIonic Rare Earths LimitedE: ...T: +61 (3) 9776 3434For Investor RelationsPeter TaylorNWR CommunicationsE: ...T: +61 (0) 412 036 231
MENAFN29042024000111011020ID1108154411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.