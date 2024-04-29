Techmediabreaks Venhub Announces Completion Of PCAOB Audit, Submission Of Reg CF Filing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, a dynamic leader in autonomous retail solutions and a key division of

Autonomous Solutions Inc., has completed a key Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) audit and has also submitted a new Regulation Crowdfunding filing. According to the announcement, these strategic steps are essential as the company positions itself for entry into global markets. The audit was conducted by RRBB Accountants & Advisors and“demonstrates VenHub's commitment to compliance and transparency.” This commitment is critical as the company prepares to debut on global exchanges.“These milestones reflect our unwavering dedication to redefining retail through our innovative Smart Stores,” said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian in the press release.“With these regulatory steps, VenHub is not only prepared but also eager to tap into the global markets, bringing a fresh perspective to retail solutions worldwide. . . . Our progress, including receiving over 800 preorders, is a testament to the global market's readiness for an evolution in retail. We are poised to make significant impacts on a global scale, enhancing the retail experience with our smart, efficient, and customer-centric solutions.”

To view the full press release, visit



About VenHub



VenHub is revolutionizing the retail industry by integrating cutting-edge technology with the traditional retail experience. Operating under Autonomous Solutions Inc., VenHub's Smart Stores offer round-the-clock service, combining efficiency with a personalized shopping experience to meet the modern consumer's needs. To learn more about the company, visit

.

