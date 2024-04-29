Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) CEO Featured Guest In Most Recent Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, is spotlighted in the latest episode of the Bell2Bell Podcast, released from IBN. During the interview, GTVH president and CEO Steffan Dalsgaard talks with Bell2Bell host Stuart Smith about the company and Destino Ranch, its flagship project designed to be a tourist attraction, large immersive art installation and music festival venue; the ranch will be located about an hour from Las Vegas. As part of the development, Golden Triangle Ventures has purchased 70 acres and acquired ABI Create, one of the largest event developers in the country. In addition, Dalsgaard noted that he had appointed ABI Create president Marco Antonio Moreno to be president of Lavish Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures that is overseeing the development of Destino Ranch. The Bell2Bell Podcast releases informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives from companies operating in fast-moving industries.“Following [Destino Ranch], we do have operations in health and entertainment,” said Golden Triangle Ventures president and CEO Steffan Dalsgaard during the interview.“I've got a very exciting plan for those divisions, but right now the focus is developing Destino Ranch. We're now in the process of getting our land prepared and ready for phase one development, which is super exciting.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

