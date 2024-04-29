420 With CNW - Politicians Tout Cannabis Policy Reform Progress As 4/20 Celebrations Take Place

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lawmakers from various states in the United States

joined in the celebration of the 4/20 cannabis holiday

on Saturday, April 20, 2024, adding their support to the growing movement for cannabis reform. While this day has traditionally been a time festivities within the marijuana community, it has also become a platform for politicians to advocate for further reform, reflecting the increasing bipartisan backing for the issue.

In the lead-up to 4/20, members of Congress and advocates intensified their efforts to promote reform. This included calls for...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN