Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) Recent Kolos Copper-Gold Project Assay Results Spotlighted In Syndicated Broadcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company focusing on the identification, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties, is featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”). NNA is designed to deliver additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness for companies in the investment community; its broadcasts are distributed to thousands of syndication points. According to the announcement, the audio news release covers Torr's recent report of preliminary results from its Kolos Copper-Gold Project; the results

indicated near-surface high priority geophysical resistivity anomalies extending up to >1.5 kilometers depth that are coincident with highly anomalous copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization at-surface.“The strong correlation between highly anomalous resistivity areas and known surface copper-gold and copper-molybdenum mineralization is incredibly promising,” said Torr president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey in the press release.“We are now identifying the robust plumbing behind these prolific mineralizing systems, indicating an immense scale of underlying potential. Torr is now equipped with the precise knowledge on where and how to best target these anomalies in the subsurface, and with multiple untested zones delineated across a 7-kilometer cluster porphyry trend, this is a significant opportunity for a potentially major new copper discovery located only 30 kilometers from Canada's largest open pit copper mine at Highland Valley.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 kiilometer

Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please visit



