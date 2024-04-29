Surge In Macau’S Hotel Sector Q1

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, Macau's hotels saw over 3.7 million guests, a 39.7% year-over-year increase and an 8.4% rise from the first quarter of 2019.









The region now boasts 141 hotel establishments, an increase of 15 from last year, offering approximately 47,000 rooms.



This information was reported by Macau's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).









During this period, the average occupancy rate reached 84.8%, a rise of 9.9 percentage points from the previous year.



A significant portion of the guests, 2.8 million, came from mainland China, marking a 40.1% increase.







Visitors from Hong Kong numbered 460,000, while those from Taiwan and South Korea were 89,000 and 80,000, respectively, showing varied increases.



In March alone, 1.235 million individuals stayed in these hotels, a 26.3% increase from March 2023.



The occupancy rate for March was 83.5%, up 6.4 percentage points from the previous year.



Additionally, the first quarter saw 482,000 visitors arriving on organized tours, a substantial year-over-year increase of 329.9%.



In total, Macau welcomed over 8.8 million visitors in the first three months of the year, an impressive 79.4% increase from the same period in 2023.



This surge reflects a robust recovery and the increasing popularity of Macau as a premier travel destination. It draws attention to its expanding hotel industry and enhanced tourist experiences.

