Engineer Rashid's Nomination Filed From Baramulla LS Seat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Awami Ittehad Party on Monday fielded its jailed leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
The office bearers of the party filed the nomination papers on behalf of Rashid before the returning officer for the constituency, which is going to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The 56-year-old former MLA from Handwara was arrested in 2019 and charged by the National Investigation Agency under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).ADVERTISEMENT
He is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail. Rashid was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from the Langate segment in 2008 and was reelected from the same seat in 2014. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla constituency and stood third. National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone are the other candidates from Baramulla.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Engineer Rashid Files Nomination From Jail Jailed Engineer Rashid To Contest From Baramulla
MENAFN29042024000215011059ID1108154132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.