Kyiv Region Hands Over More Than 2.2 Thousand FPV Drones To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region handed over 2203 FPV drones to the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



“Together with the communities, we continue to help our military. We handed over a new batch of FPV drones to the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks. 2203“birds” were purchased at the expense of the Bila Tserkva community. They [drones] are already destroying the enemy and saving the lives of our defenders and civilians,” Kravchenko wrote.

He emphasized that the Kyiv Regional Military Administration is actively purchasing drones and has already sent more than one batch to the front.

The head of the RMA thanked the districts, communities, and philanthropists who are increasing such assistance to the 72nd Brigade and 114th Territorial Defense Brigade.

As reported, last year the Kyiv Regional Military Administration transferred 75 pickup trucks and more than 1,000 FPV drones to the frontline, and more than 200 soldiers received help at the center of the national RECOVERY network.