OAS – Federación Latinoamericana De Magistrados (FLAM) To Cooperate In Strengthening Judges And Judicial Personnel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Federación Latinoamericana de Magistrados (FLAM) signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and the strengthening of capacities of judges and judicial personnel, in a ceremony that took place at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC.

The president of FLAM, Adriana Orocú, thanked the General Secretariat for signing the document“which we hope will materialize very soon so that the countries can promote each of our objectives and principles.” Likewise, she said the agreement will promote“the work of judges in favor of citizens” and that“it will show, no longer be just on paper but in practice what international organizations like the OAS do, which is to improve the situation of the states.”

For his part, the secretary-general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said“judicial training and training, as well as dialogue between judges, are fundamental to building solid institutions capable of facing the difficulties of a society that is being transformed in dizzying speed.” The secretary-general added that the initiative“will contribute to the development of impartial and timely justice, and consequently to the maintenance of peace, stability and the rule of law in the region.”

Among the activities provided for in the agreement are the development of training materials and educational resources and the facilitation of the exchange of best practices and experiences.

FLAM is made up of National Associations of Magistrates from 19 countries in the Americas, and its objective is to contribute to the strengthening of the democratic rule of law through the exercise of the jurisdictional function, guided by the principles of justice, freedom, equality, pluralism and solidarity.

The post OAS – Federación Latinoamericana de Magistrados (FLAM) to cooperate in strengthening judges and judicial personnel appeared first on Caribbean News Global .