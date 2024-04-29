Iraq Anti-Gay Law "Will Harm Economic Growth"

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi has passed an amendment to existing legislation, officially called the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law, which bans same-sex relations.

According to reports, anyone in a same-sex relationship could now be jailed for ten to fifteen years; people identifying differently from their biological sex could be jailed for one to three years; and anyone promoting homosexuality or prostitution could be jailed for "at least" seven years.

Describing the latest amendments as "an assault on human rights", Amnesty International said:

"The Iraqi authorities must immediately overturn this law and ensure that they respect the right to freedom of expression and non-discrimination for all individuals in the country, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation."

Expressing alarm at the new law, a spokesperson for the United Nations (UN) said:

"The law runs contrary to several human rights treaties and conventions ratified by Iraq, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and should be shelved."

The US State Department said it was "deeply concerned" at the development, adding that, "international business coalitions have already indicated that such discrimination in Iraq will harm business and economic growth in the country."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron described the amendments as "dangerous and worrying". He said, "no one should be targeted for who they are. We encourage the Government of Iraq to uphold human rights and freedoms of all people without distinction."

(Sources: AP, Amnesty International, OHCHR, US State Dept, @David_Cameron)

