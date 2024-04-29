Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3149931 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored and attended the honorary ceremony for distinguished schools and teachers marking the World Teachers' Day at the Theater of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Abdullah Al-Salem University in the district of Shuwaikh.

3150041 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, stressed the importance of the strategic and growing partnership between the GCC and the US to improve peace, security, stability, integration, and economic prosperity in the region.

3150034 RIYADH -- An Arab-Saudi coordination meeting was held in Riyadh to support efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine.

3150006 CAIRO -- The plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip would end only when Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the enclave, paving the way for Palestinian statehood, the chief of the Arab League said.

3149982 LONDON -- Scotland's Prime Minister Hamza Yousef resigned after a week of chaos triggered by his scrapping of a coalition agreement with Scotland's Greens.

3150048 WASHINGTON -- Student protests at American universities continue to spread as official and local reactions to them remains since the Israeli occupation began its fierce war against Gaza Strip following the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation on October 7th of last year.











