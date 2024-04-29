UN Senior Official Meets International Counterparts On Gaza Recovery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 29 (Petra) - Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, met in Saudi Arabia on Monday with a group of Arab and international officials on the recovery needs of the Gaza Strip.According to the UN Spokesperson, Kaag attended the World Economic Forum meetings and was on a panel discussion with Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly.She also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, as well as Palestinian investors, to discuss future investments needed. Kaag also met with Bank of Palestine CEO Mahmoud Shawa.She also met with a number of political and private sector counterparts to discuss humanitarian needs as well as the scope and scale of recovery and reconstruction needs in Gaza.