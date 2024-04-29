India Summons Canadian Deputy High Commissioner To Protest 'Khalistan' Slogans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 30 (KUNA) -- Indian government on Monday summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to protest against slogans supporting Sikh separatist movement 'Khalistan' at a public event in Toronto attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and attended by other leaders.

"The government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event.

This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," it said.

The ministry also stated that such continued expressions impact India-Canada relations and encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada that will affect its own citizens.

India Canada relations have deteriorated due to the alleged support to the Sikh separatist movement that calls for the establishment of a separate state for the Sikhs in Punjab.

Both the countries have exchanged allegations of interference in the internal affairs and carrying out activities detrimental to the interest of the other. (end)

