Qatar's Foreign Ministry Tackles Gaza Unrest With UK Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 29 (KUNA) -- Qatari spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Al-Ansari discussed with British parliamentarians on Monday the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement by the foreign ministry said, the meeting included Member of the Parliament and chair of the Qatar all-party parliamentary group (APPG) Alun Cairns, Shadow Minister of Housing and Communities Florence Eshalomi, Official Spokesman of the Scottish National Party Chris Law, and Member of the Petitions Committee and the Women and Equalities Committee Marsha De Cordova.

Additionally, the statement highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts in reuniting families displaced by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, facilitating a prisoner exchange between the US and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and its involvement in the Afghan situation. (end)

