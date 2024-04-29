Will LOI Send Shares Of This Designer Of Hydrogen-Fueled Vehicles Higher?

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This forward-thinking %Automaker is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market, committing to innovating and sustainably commercializing hydrogen in mobile and stationary sectors. Will news of a joint venture push shares higher?

%RONNInc (OTC: $RONN) announced in a press release the signing of an LOI to form a joint venture with Hydrogen Horizons to work together and further enhance the commercialization of hydrogen around the globe. Hydrogen Horizons is a leading pioneer in the hydrogen space with patented technologies of advanced hydrogen storage and hydrogen cooling systems.

RONN brings years of experience in consulting and providing R/D on various applications of H2H-patented products and patented storage solutions that could extend the range of %Hydrogen logistic vehicles. Founded in 2013, the firm is a multinational zero-emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Automaker and sustainable hydrogen stationary company. The firm is currently designing and engineering a stellar roadmap of passenger and commercial vehicles. Shares were trading flat at $0.0006 in morning trade.