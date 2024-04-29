Global Shifts In Rare Earths Market Amid Chinese Dominance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, China Rare Earth Resources and Technology, part of the state-owned China Rare Earth Group, faced a significant financial setback.



It reported a 5.4% decline in revenue, summing up to 3.98 billion yuan ($550 million), and a sharp 45.7% drop in net profits to 417.67 million yuan.



These losses reflect broader global market shifts, including falling prices and growing competition from new international suppliers.



Worldwide, rare earth production is witnessing transformative changes. Despite China's control over 44 million metric tons of reserves and producing 240,000 metric tons in 2023, other countries are taking action.









The U.S., Myanmar, Russia, India, and Australia are rapidly enhancing their production capabilities.















Notably, the U.S. and Australia are developing independent supply chains, reducing their reliance on Chinese exports.



Shenghe Resources Holding, another significant player in China , paralleled this trend in its financial outcomes, showing a 79% profit decrease despite a 6.7% revenue increase.









This situation arose from fluctuating prices and increased imports from countries like Myanmar. It is indicated by a 60% increase in China's imports of rare earth oxide products.









At a global level, concerns about overdependence on China for rare earths have been escalating.







Addressing Vulnerabilities in Global Trade







U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed these vulnerabilities, highlighting China's market influence, during the B20 forum in New Delhi.



Tai's comments underscored the need for diversified and robust supply chains to mitigate the risks associated with Chinese dominance.









In response to China's strategies to consolidate its rare earth industry, the global community is actively pursuing alternatives. The goal is to diminish reliance on Chinese minerals.









These actions are part of wider geopolitical strategies that include trade policies and international collaborations to stabilize essential resource supplies.









The ongoing evolution of the rare earths market remains a critical issue in international economic and trade dialogues.



In short, it reflects the intricate interdependencies and strategic significance of these minerals in the global landscape.









