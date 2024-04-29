Seaweed As A Source Of Rare Earth Metals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Seaweed mining is emerging as an innovative method to extract rare earth elements (REEs) and platinum group metals (PGMs).



These are critical for high-tech applications like electric motors and green energy solutions.

















The U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E ) is leading the charge.



They are investing $5 million in projects that investigate seaweed's potential as a sustainable alternative to traditional mining.









At the forefront of this research are institutions like the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.













They focus on how seaweed can absorb minerals from seawater, especially near Alaska's Bokan Mountain.



This site is rich in natural deposits and has the potential for seaweed cultivation that could capture runoff minerals without the environmental impact of traditional mining.









Developing non-destructive extraction methods is crucial. Researchers are exploring how to use metal chelator molecules to selectively bind and extract minerals without harming the seaweed.



This allows it to be reused for other commercial purposes like biofuels, food, or bioplastics.



Despite its potential, seaweed mining is still in the exploratory phase. Complex extraction processes and technological innovation are crucial, requiring significant breakthroughs to realize their full potential.



However, this shift toward seaweed as a source of critical minerals represents a broader effort to diversify and secure mineral supply chains for the global green energy transition.



It aims to reduce reliance on traditional, often environmentally damaging mining methods.















For those interested in the ongoing advancements and challenges in the field of algal mining, more detailed information is available.



In short, it can be accessed through ARPA-E and Hakai Magazine. These sources provide comprehensive coverage of the latest research developments.















