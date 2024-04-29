Surrealistic Splendor: The Salvador Dalí Exhibition In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An unprecedented Salvador Dalí immersive exhibition debuts in Brazil, showcasing 100 of his seminal works.



Hosted at FAAP's "Salvador Dalí Challenge: A Surreal Exhibition," iconic pieces like "The Persistence of Memory" and "Christ of Saint John of the Cross" are presented on modern digital platforms.



The exhibit in São Paulo showcases Dalí's impact beyond painting, exploring his work in jewelry, cinema, and advertising.



Launched at the Brazilian Museum of Art at FAAP, the exhibition utilizes immersive technology to capture Dalí's creative genius.



It invites visitors to explore over 100 unique items, enhanced by podcasts and a cutting-edge virtual reality experience.







Roberto Souza Leão, founder of the Totex Institute and the event organizer, highlights this rare chance to see Dalí's major works.



These pieces, collected from over 20 international sources, are thoughtfully arranged into six thematic areas.



Each section emphasizes different aspects of his career and intricate life story. The journey begins with 'Discovering Dalí,' where narratives illuminate his life and era.



'Polyhedral Dalí' displays his diverse talents, and a replica of his Port Lligat studio reveals his creative environment.



Further sections immerse visitors in Dalí's visionary paintings and his forays into aesthetics and science.



The integration of virtual reality not only showcases his detailed work but also makes art more accessible to a broader audience.



Celita Procopio de Carvalho, president of the board at FAAP, anticipates strong public interest.



Starting in Brazil, under the supervision of the Gala-Dalí Foundation, the exhibition will tour internationally.



It aims to provide deep insights into Dalí's enigmatic world and his influence on surrealism, enriching viewers of all ages with the transformative power of art.

Salvador Dalí Challenge: A Surreal Exhibition







Dates: May 1 to June 30, 2024



Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 9 PM (last entry at 8 PM)



Location: MAB FAAP | Rua Alagoas, 903 - Higienópolis - São Paulo



Price: R$60 (full price) and R$30 (half price)



Age: open to all ages

More information available on the websit .

