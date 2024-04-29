Key Trends In Global Commodities This Week April 29 To May 3

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, global precious metal producers conclude their earnings season, focusing particularly on gold amidst rising prices.



Meanwhile, North America launches its newest pipeline project, set to reshape international crude oil flows, alongside significant cocoa price volatility not seen since 1977.

Gold

Amid soaring prices, it's a lucrative period for gold mining. Newmont Corp. , a leader in the industry, plans a substantial output increase to 6.93 million ounces in 2024.



Following its $15 billion acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd., Newmont cements its top position.



Rival Barrick Gold Corp. is poised to unveil future strategies during its first-quarter earnings this Wednesday.





Oil Pipeline Canada

With the third-largest crude reserves globally, Canada is ready to influence global oil dynamics profoundly.



The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion begins this week, enhancing Canada's export capacity by 590,000 barrels daily from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific.



This increase could redirect oil flows from California to China.



This strategic move by Justin Trudeau's government in 2018 aims to strengthen Canada's energy market presence.

Cocoa

Cocoa prices have hit nearly $12,000 per metric ton, experiencing the most severe fluctuations since the 1970s.



The sharp increase intensifies market exit pressures, diminishing liquidity and increasing volatility.



At a recent Brussels industry meeting, predictions of price peaks varied, with some suggesting a potential rise to $15,000.

Energy Storage

The energy storage sector is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in China and the Asia Pacific.



Driven by governmental policies, the market for storage solutions like lithium-ion and sodium batteries is expected to expand at a 21% annual rate until 2030.



These technologies are pivotal for supporting renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Diesel

Despite crude oil trading at $80, diesel struggles, with U.S. consumption hitting five-year seasonal lows.



This sustained dip could pressurize crude prices further if the trend persists, spotlighting challenges within broader oil markets.



These elements sketch a complex tableau of the current global commodity landscape, offering a mix of burgeoning opportunities and persistent challenges.

