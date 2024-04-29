Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical aesthetics is used to treat and enhance the aesthetic appearance of a person by treating conditions such as skin laxity, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, excessive fat, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. It includes dermatology, oral and maxillofacial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery. Medical aesthetics is extensively utilized in hospitals, clinics, medical spas, and beauty centers worldwide because it is quick, safe, effective, minimally invasive, requires little downtime, reduces the signs of aging, enhances the natural appearance, and has a lasting effect.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Obese Population Drives the Global Market

Obesity has increased significantly worldwide, particularly in the last few decades. Lifestyle disorders are found to affect the rising prevalence of obesity significantly. Increased alcohol consumption, a lack of physical activity, and poor eating habits are the primary causes of the growing obesity epidemic.

In June 2021, the World Health Organization reported that 39 million children under five were overweight or obese in 2020, an increase from 38.2 million in 2019. This population-wide increase in obesity is anticipated to increase demand for aesthetic devices for body reshaping, body contouring, and cellulite reduction, among other procedures. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market expansion for medical aesthetic devices over the forecast period.

Technological Advancement in Devices Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical aesthetics technology advancements and growing target population demand are expected to fuel the expansion of the global market for medical aesthetic devices. For instance, in March 2022, aesthetic device manufacturer Lumenis introduced the Splendor X device to the UK market. The new device has been granted CE clearance for hair removal, pigmented lesions, vascular treatments, and wrinkle treatment.

Likewise, in April 2022, BTL introduced industry-leading aesthetic devices to the UK beauty industry, including Emsculpt, Emtone, and Exilis Ultra360. Emsculpt employs patented HIFEM technology to generate an electromagnetic field that targets muscle groups, such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and legs, and induces supramaximal contractions that the body cannot naturally perform; 20,000 contractions in a 30-minute treatment to build muscle and reduce fat.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global medical aesthetic devices market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving market expansion were the presence of key market participants, the rising number of aesthetic/cosmetic procedures, and the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques. As per the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, between 2018 and 2019, the total number of aesthetic or cosmetic procedures increased by 7.4%. In 2019, surgical and non-surgical procedures rose by 7.1% and 7.6%, respectively, whereas in 2018, only non-surgical procedures rose. The region's aging population is another factor contributing to the growth of the expansion market. Statistics Canada's population projections for September 2021 indicate that the number of Canadians over 60 will reach 96,88,677 in 2021. It is anticipated that this increase in the elderly population in the United States will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 21.03 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach 56.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the type of device, the global medical aesthetic devices market is bifurcated into energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices.

The non-energy-based aesthetic device segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.57% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical aesthetic devices market is divided into skin resurfacing and tightening, hair removal, body contouring and cellulite reduction, facial aesthetic procedures, breast augmentation, and other applications facial aesthetic procedures segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.02% throughout the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home settings, and others.

The hospitals segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global medical aesthetic devices market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global medical aesthetic devices market players are AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation (Lumenis Inc.), Sciton Inc., Candela Medical. Galderma,

Sisram Med (Alma Lasers Ltd), and El. SpA (Asclepion Laser Technologies).

Market News



In March 2023, LPG Group, a French medical and aesthetic device manufacturer, announced that LPHYSIO, a Korean wellness company specializing in high-end fitness and therapy, became the exclusive distributor of LPG Group's medical devices for professional use in Korea.

In March 2023, CG Bio stated it had opened NULOOK, a medical aesthetics clinic on Bali Island, Indonesia, with intentions to make it a medical tourism hub in Southeast Asia.



Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type of Device



Energy-based Aesthetic Device

Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device



By Applications



Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

Hair Removal

Facial Aesthetic Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Other Applications



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Settings

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



