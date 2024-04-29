Anal Cancer Market Size, Share, Growth 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Anal cancer, which affects the anal canal, a narrow channel situated at the distal end of the rectum through which stool passes, is a rare variety of cancer. The anal canal is located in the anal region, posterior to the rectum. Squamous cell carcinomas, the predominant form of anal cancer, originate from the squamous cells that line the anus. Anal cancer risk factors include exposure to specific strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), diminished immune system function, and participation in receptive anal intercourse.

Furthermore, smoking and a prior history of certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can significantly increase the risk. The presence of anal bleeding, anal discomfort or pressure, discharge or itching, changes in bowel habits, and the formation of masses or tumors in the vicinity of the anus distinguishes anal cancer.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Anal Cancer Drives the Global Market

Globally, the incidence of anal cancer has surged dramatically. The global incidence of anal cancer in 2020 was documented to be 50,865 cases, as reported by GLOBOCAN. Similarly, the American Cancer Society estimates that the lifetime incidence rate of anal cancer is approximately 1 in 500. Moreover, there has been a documented rising trend in the annual incidence of mortality linked to anal cancer. For instance, GLOBOCAN reported that 19,293 people passed away from anal cancer in 2020.

Certain individuals are more susceptible to developing anal cancer due to the presence of particular risk factors. The human papillomavirus typically brings on squamous cell anal cancers. Infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) accounts for approximately 5% of all cancer cases worldwide. An estimated 625,600 females and 69,400 males are diagnosed with cancer each year as a result of HPV infection. The increasing prevalence of risk factors consequently elevates the likelihood of developing anal cancers, a factor that is anticipated to propel the worldwide anal cancer market.

Ongoing Clinical Trials and Research Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Ongoing clinical trials and research studies that contribute to the development of new drugs and treatment approaches for anal cancer have increased in number. Kharofa, in collaboration with Ride Cincinnati, a non-profit bike organization dedicated to cancer research and care, commenced a clinical trial in September 2023. The primary objective of this trial is to mitigate medication adverse effects and enhance prognoses for patients diagnosed with anal cancer. The objective of this study is to determine whether a reduction in the dose of radiation delivered to a healthy lymph node in a patient diagnosed with anal cancer results in an amelioration of adverse effects.

After completing treatment, cancer patients enrolled at the University of California, Ohio State University, Case Western University, and the University of Vermont may continue to participate in the study for a maximum of three years. Positive findings derived from these studies have the potential to generate opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global anal cancer market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The market for anal cancer in North America is primarily boosted by the rising incidence of the disease in the region. For instance, in the United States, the incidence of newly diagnosed anal cancer has risen steadily in recent years. Based on projections by the American Cancer Society, anal cancer is anticipated to affect around 9,760 adults in the United States by 2023 (3,180 men and 6,580 women). In 2023, an estimated 1,870 fatalities (860 male and 1,010 female) are ascribed to this particular ailment in the United States.

Moreover, consuming cigarettes is extremely prevalent throughout North America, particularly in the United States. In 2021, nearly 12 out of every 100 adults aged 18 or older in the U.S. (11.5 percent) smoked cigarettes, according to the CDC. These figures suggest that around 28.3 million adults in the United States are currently involved in the habit of consuming cigarettes. Over sixteen million Americans are affected by a smoking-related disease. The surge in smoking, which elevates the risk of developing anal cancer, propels the regional anal cancer market.

Key Highlights



The global anal cancer market size was valued at USD 842.07 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,309.58 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 03% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on cancer type, the global anal cancer market is segmented into carcinoma in situ, squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and others.

Based on treatment type, the global anal cancer market is bifurcated into chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

The chemotherapy segment is the highest contributor to the market.

Based on end-user, the global anal cancer market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.

North America is the most significant global anal cancer market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global anal cancer market players are Advaxis, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Novartis AG, and others.

Market News



In August 2023, Taiho Oncology, Inc. and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. jointly declared today that LONSURF® (trifluridine/tipiracil) received approval from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). These patients had previously undergone chemotherapy based on fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan, an anti-VEGF biological therapy, and an anti-EGFR therapy if RAS wild-type.

In November 2023, Eli Lilly, an American pharmaceutical corporation, announced that it plans to build a new manufacturing facility in western Germany with an estimated investment of 2 billion euros (USD 2.17 billion).



Global Anal Cancer Market: Segmentation

By Cancer Type



Carcinoma In Situ

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

Adenocarcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Others



By Treatment Type



Chemotherapy

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy



By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN29042024004597010339ID1108153332