Stroke Disorder And Treatment Market Share By Segment, Company & Region

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A stroke, alternatively referred to as a brain attack, transpires due to either a disruption in the cerebral blood supply to a specific region or the rupture of a cerebral blood vessel. A stroke has the potential to cause irreversible brain injury, chronic disability, or even death. A stroke is an immediate medical emergency. A stroke can lead to paralysis or numbness in a solitary extremity, including the face, from mild weakness.

One of the principal clinical risk factors correlated with stroke is hypertension. An unwise diet, tobacco use, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, genetic predisposition, obesity, stress, and depression are all additional risk factors. Atrial fibrillation and elevated blood lipid levels are also present. Physical impairment, impaired communication, unemployment, decreased income, and severed social connections are all potential long-term consequences of a stroke.

Market Dynamics

Surging Incidences of Stroke Drives the Global Market

Stroke ranks as the foremost cause of disability and the second most prevalent cause of mortality worldwide. As per the World Stroke Organisation's (WSO) 2022 Global Stroke Factsheet, there has been a fifty percent escalation in the lifetime risk of developing a stroke during the last seventeen years; an estimated one in every four individuals will encounter a stroke during their lifetime.

Stroke increased in frequency by 70% between 1990 and 2019, with corresponding increases in mortality (43%), prevalence (102%), and disability-adjusted life years (143%). The most remarkable aspect is that the majority of the global stroke burden (89% of DALYs and 86% of fatalities) occurs in lower and lower-middle-income countries. This disproportionate burden borne by lower and lower-middle-income countries has created an unprecedented challenge for families with fewer resources. Therefore, the increasing incidence of stroke drives growth in the global market for stroke disorders and treatments.

Increasing Research and Development Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Recent years have witnessed increased research and development devoted to creating novel stroke treatments. For instance, the human trial for a potentially reversible treatment utilizing therapeutically superior mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from the cranial bone was initiated by Hiroshima University (HU) in December 2022. This treatment holds promise for the management of paralysis and language disorders that may occur as a consequence of moderate to severe stroke. The initial intravenous dose of MSCs for the trial was administered to the first patient in August 2022.

In September 2023, researchers affiliated with the Stroke Preclinical Assessment Network (SPAN) of the National Institutes of Health identified uric acid as a potential therapeutic intervention that could aid in the recovery process after acute ischemic stroke through the utilization of an inventive methodology in preclinical animal research. A thorough assessment was conducted on six novel therapeutic interventions specifically developed to mitigate rodent ischemic brain injury. The testing procedures utilized by the researchers were rigorous, as they are customary in human clinical trials. Such research and development will generate market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest contributor to the market during the forecast period. The market dominance observed in North America can be ascribed to the rapidly increasing incidence of stroke disease. For instance, the CDC reports that in 2021, stroke constituted one in every six deaths attributed to cardiovascular disease. In the United States, stroke diagnoses occur at a rate of one individual every forty seconds. Every 3 minutes and 14 seconds, two individuals experience mortality as a result of stroke-related causes.

Similarly, it is worth noting that every year, a staggering number exceeding 795,000 individuals receive a diagnosis of strokes within the borders of the United States. Therefore, this incidence rate propels the worldwide market for stroke disorders and treatments. Moreover, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, and elevated cholesterol levels are the leading causes of stroke. A minimum of one of the subsequent conditions or behaviors impacts one in every three adults residing in the United States. This is anticipated to hasten the expansion of the regional market.

Key Highlights



The global stroke disorder and treatment market size was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 37.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global stroke disorder and treatment market is divided into ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic strokes.

The ischemic stroke segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to expand over the forecast period.

Based on medicine, the global stroke disorder and treatment market is bifurcated into anticoagulants and anti-hypertensive medicines.

The anticoagulants segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the global stroke disorder and treatment market is segmented into tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and endovascular procedures.

The tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global stroke disorder and treatment market shareholder over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global stroke disorder and treatment market players are AbbVie, Medtronic, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen, Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, AstraZeneca, Royal Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services GE Healthcare, and others.

Market News



In October 2023, Argenica, a biotechnology company headquartered in Australia, received approval to initiate Phase II clinical trials involving ARG-007, a therapeutic intervention designed to assist patients with acute ischaemic stroke (AIS).

In October 2023, A global leader in health technology, Royal Philips, and the World Stroke Organization (WSO), the only global non-governmental organization dedicated to stroke, signed a two-year partnership today to expand access to high-quality stroke care.



Global Stroke Disorder and Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type



Ischemic stroke

Hemorrhagic strokes



By Medicine



Anticoagulants

Anti-hypertensive



By Treatment



Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)

Endovascular procedures



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



