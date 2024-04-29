Cleanroom Technology Market Size And Share Report, 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A clean room, also called a clean room, is a specifically constructed space that keeps the concentration of airborne particles to an absolute minimum. It is thoroughly separated, contaminant-free, and actively disinfected. Such spaces are routinely needed in industrial production and scientific research for all nanoscale activities, including the manufacturing of semiconductors. Dust, airborne organisms, vaporized particles, and whatever chemical is handled within are all prohibited from entering a cleanroom.

Materials can be kept from escaping in a spotless space. This is typically the primary objective in risky biology, nuclear work, pharmaceutics, and virology. Due to the "room" component, cleanroom technology is frequently interpreted too narrowly. There is a lot more to cleanroom technology than just the cleanroom itself. The term "contamination control" is more appropriate in this situation. The product that needs to be safeguarded is the continual focus on cleanroom technology. With process demands and considerations, the best possible cleanliness solution can be identified and implemented.

Market Dynamics

Growing Incidence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections Drives the Global Market

Infections contracted while receiving healthcare (HAIs) have increased recently. According to the CDC, there were roughly 722,000 HAIs throughout the nation. Similarly, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the National Health Service causes 300,000 patients in England to get HAI yearly. To prevent the increased number of HAIs, constructing cleanrooms in hospitals has become increasingly important. In hospitals, cleanrooms are integrated into isolation rooms, operating rooms, burn units, and, in some cases, corridors where biohazardous materials are regularly present.

Technology Advancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market is being driven in part by technological advancements in cleanroom technology. One of the main factors expected to boost the market is the advantages connected to developing cleanroom technology in modular buildings. The market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period due to the constant efforts made by key companies to improve their current technology or create new items to stay competitive. However, several factors, such as the capital-intensive market structure and the sizeable investments required for the R&D of new updated goods, are projected to obstruct the creation of new drugs. Premarket notification and approval are just two of the numerous processes in the product approval process that could delay the process as a whole.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant cleanroom technology market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Due to large pharmaceutical industries, increasing healthcare expenditures, an increase in older persons, and a heavy illness burden. The healthcare industry has provided the cleanroom technology market in this area with several opportunities. The expansion of several pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, and research firms drives the market for cleanroom technology. Avantor, which supplies life science businesses with ultra-high purity components, has built a new research facility in the United States. Businesses also heavily utilize cleanroom technologies due to the stringent requirements for product approvals. Important cleanroom vendors are anticipated to drive the market throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The primary drivers influencing the market for cleanroom technology in Europe are the expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, the rise in the geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenses. Favorable government initiatives and rising disposable income in Europe are among the few factors boosting demand for medications or nutraceuticals. The availability of cleanroom technology equipment and consumables and consumer awareness of pure and high-quality goods encourage market growth trends.

Key Highlights



The global cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.57 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product type, the global cleanroom technology market is bifurcated equipment and consumables. The consumables segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global cleanroom technology market is bifurcated into the pharmaceutical industry, medical device industry, biotechnology industry, hospitals, and diagnostic centers.

The pharmaceutical industry segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global cleanroom technology market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global cleanroom technology market players are Lean Air Products, Kimberley-Clark, DuPont, Terra Universal, Labconco, Clean Room Depot, Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Private Limited, Abtech, and M+W Group.

Market News



In July 2023, EM Microelectronic, an electronic industry company in Switzerland, chose CLESTRA Cleanroom to provide high-end cleanrooms. EM Microelectronic is a semiconductor company specializing in designing and manufacturing ultra-low power, low voltage integrated circuits for battery-powered and field-powered applications in consumer, automotive, and industrial markets.

In June 2023, Evotec announced the delivery of cleanroom PODs and the commencement of installation at its J.POD biologics manufacturing facility on Evotec's Campus Curie in Toulouse, France.

G-CON, a global pioneer in off-site pre-fabricated cleanroom solutions, manufactured and shipped the cleanroom PODs, which will be erected over the following two weeks. G-CON previously supplied the cleanroom PODs for the first J.POD facility, which will open in August 2021 at Just - Evotec Biologics' campus in Redmond, WA (US).



Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Equipment

Consumables



By End-Use



Pharmaceutical industry

Medical device industry

Biotechnology industry

Hospitals and diagnostic centers



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



