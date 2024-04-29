Global Dental Laboratories Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dental laboratories produce dental prostheses, orthodontic appliances, and other dental equipment for dentists. They use cutting-edge processes and technology to create custom-made devices suited to each patient's needs. In the global dental laboratories market, dental labs are utilized in the manufacturing of dental prostheses such as dentures, crowns, bridges, and implants. They also sell orthodontic gear, including braces and retainers, as well as other dental items, such as splints, mouthguards, and snoring devices.

Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness About Oral Hygiene Drives the Global Market

Periodontal disease and dental caries are widespread oral disorders that impact a significant portion of the global population. Periodontal disease and dental cavities impact almost 50% of the global population. Various governments and organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), are initiating worldwide initiatives to improve oral health. As an illustration, oral health was incorporated into the political declaration on universal health coverage in 2019. In addition, member states of the United Nations formulated projects, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), to improve oral health in the East Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Western Pacific regions. These variables drive market expansion.

Technological Advancements in Dental Laboratory Creates Tremendous Opportunities

CAD/CAM systems, all-ceramic restorations, machines with custom-milled abutment options, the introduction of three laser-sintering systems, electroforming equipment and machines, plasma filtration machines, rapid-wax machine prototypes, and laser-welding systems are among the rapid technological advancements in the dental laboratories market. Dental laboratories' work has become more cost-effective, time-saving, and profitable as a result of technological improvements. As a result, technological improvements are likely to drive the dental laboratories market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global dental laboratories market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Well-established medical infrastructure and technological advancements in advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, like dental lasers, digital radiography, intraoral imaging, and caries diagnosis, are key market drivers, resulting in minimal blood loss, less pain, shorter chair time, and faster recovery. Moreover, the expanding number of dental clinics and practitioners and the increasing acceptance of dental care services support the expansion of the dental laboratories market.

Furthermore, one of the major reasons driving market expansion is an increase in the number of individuals seeking routine dental treatment, particularly older ones. This region's bigger proportion can be ascribed to increased government financing and knowledge about dental care and oral hygiene. These factors will increase the dental laboratories market throughout the projected period.

Key Highlights



The global dental laboratories market was valued at USD 30,384.4 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 47,136.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global dental laboratories market is bifurcated into restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, oral care, and implant. The oral care segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Based on equipment type, the global dental laboratories market is bifurcated into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, etc. The dental radiology equipment segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global dental laboratories market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global dental laboratories market are Envista, 3M, DENTSPLY Sirona, A-DEC Inc., Henry Schein, Straumann AG, Champlain Dental Laboratory, Knight Dental Design, National Dentex Corporation, Dental Service Group, and others.

Market News



In May 2023, A new Indian dental lab was started that employs AI to automate several dental prosthesis production procedures.





In February 2023, Glidewell Laboratories, one of the world's largest dental labs, announced its intentions to buy National Dentex Labs. The deal would establish a USD 1 billion-plus dental lab.



Global Dental Laboratories Market: Segmentation

By Product



Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Oral Care

Implant



By Applications



Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems and Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Device

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN29042024004597010339ID1108153327