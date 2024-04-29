Kashmir Rivers, Tributaries Likely To Cross Danger Mark: I&FCD

In order to prevent mishaps, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has asked people to heed the administrations' advisory in word and spirit.



Miftah Alam Buchh, Technical Officer to Chief Engineer I&FC department, said that with continued rain in Kashmir, the Jhelum's flow may increase as more water reaches it from tributaries in south Kashmir.

“Water level in river Jhelum is under control and hasn't yet reached the danger mark yet. Nevertheless, the level would increase further since it is expected that the water flow from South Kashmir will swell Jhelum once it passes the tributaries,” Alam told Kashmir Observer.

Replying to a query concerning the possibility of a flood-like situation following non stop rain in Kashmir, he said that it would be premature to predict whether or not the situation of the sort will occur because the water levels in Jhelum and Sangam have not yet touched the danger mark.

Alam however was quick to add that cement and sandbags had been dispatched to the potential breach places.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to handle any challenges that may emerge in the wake of the rain. We work in tandem with the district administration and urge residents who live near rivers, tributaries, and nallahs to exercise caution since the apprehensions of landslides have increased,” he added.



The department, he said, is getting reports regarding the situation from each district head office and has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any potential threat.

