Kashmir Rivers, Tributaries Likely To Cross Danger Mark: I&FCD

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Since the unceasing rains over the past 24 hours have caused rivers and streams to swell across the valley, authorities have urged residents living in low-lying areas to exercise caution as the water level in rivers and tributaries is anticipated to cross the danger mark.
In order to prevent mishaps, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has asked people to heed the administrations' advisory in word and spirit.ADVERTISEMENT
Miftah Alam Buchh, Technical Officer to Chief Engineer I&FC department, said that with continued rain in Kashmir, the Jhelum's flow may increase as more water reaches it from tributaries in south Kashmir.
“Water level in river Jhelum is under control and hasn't yet reached the danger mark yet. Nevertheless, the level would increase further since it is expected that the water flow from South Kashmir will swell Jhelum once it passes the tributaries,” Alam told Kashmir Observer.
Replying to a query concerning the possibility of a flood-like situation following non stop rain in Kashmir, he said that it would be premature to predict whether or not the situation of the sort will occur because the water levels in Jhelum and Sangam have not yet touched the danger mark. Read Also Inclement Weather, Power Crisis Incessant Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation in Kashmir
Alam however was quick to add that cement and sandbags had been dispatched to the potential breach places.
“The department is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to handle any challenges that may emerge in the wake of the rain. We work in tandem with the district administration and urge residents who live near rivers, tributaries, and nallahs to exercise caution since the apprehensions of landslides have increased,” he added.
The department, he said, is getting reports regarding the situation from each district head office and has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any potential threat.
